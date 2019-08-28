Baltimore County unveils signs to track opioid overdoses and deaths

Baltimore County Attorney Michael Field said he has received regular updates on the proceedings from outside counsel. As of Aug. 8, the proceedings are still in pretrial phases, according to online court records. A ruling this week in Oklahoma against Johnson & Johnson ordered the company and its subsidiaries to pay the state more than $500 million for its alleged role in the opioid crisis. The ruling could be seen as an encouraging sign for some municipalities and entities in Maryland that have brought their own lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson and other companies.