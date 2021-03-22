Baltimore County launches online appointment registry for senior food distribution and career services

Baltimore County has launched a new online registration to identify and support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding access to food distribution and virtual career services for seniors.
“The crisis has upended life in countless ways, and it requires our county to find creative solutions to the challenges we face,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in a news release Monday. “We hope this new online reservation system will allow for greater convenience for our residents to take full advantage of the resources their government has to offer.”
Since May, the Baltimore County Department of Aging has administered nearly a million food boxes to seniors, according to the release. Food distribution includes fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs, chicken, and nonperishable food.
Under this new program, residents are now able to sign-up for these services at baltimorecountymd.gov/aging-food-distribution. Residents over age 60 can call 410-887-2040 to schedule their pick-up date, time and location in addition to online sign-ups.
The Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development offers seniors a variety of services, including career planning, job search assistance, occupational skills training, enhancement training and access to the labor market. Residents are now able to sign-up for these services and others at baltimorecountymd.gov/career-centers.
To ensure COVID-19 safety guidelines, in-person services are available by appointment only.
Additional online registration portals across county departments will be introduced in the coming weeks and months, the release states.