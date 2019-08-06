Over 50 events planned for National Night Out in Baltimore County

Over 50 communities in Baltimore County have planned get-togethers tonight for National Night Out, an annual campaign that works to connect local law enforcement to the communities they work in.
“Of course we support National Night Out. It is about promoting unity and improving relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County Police.
Most events are scheduled for around 6 p.m., though a full list of events, including locations and times, can be found online.
Events in Baltimore County will range from ice cream socials and cookouts to parades and neighborhood walks.
The event always falls on the first Tuesday of August, and “provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” according to the National Night Out website.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Chief of Police Melissa Hyatt are both scheduled to be at National Night Out events in the county. Olszewski plans to travel from Owings Mills, to Liberty Road, to Halethorpe, to Turner Station and then to Nottingham. Hyatt intends to be at the Owings Mills event.
“I am very proud of the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Fire Department and I look forward to seeing everyone out for the events around the county," Olszewski said in a statement.