Governor honors Maryland State Police fallen heroes in Baltimore County ceremony on Thursday

Governor Larry Hogan delivered remarks Thursday at the annual Maryland State Police Fallen Heroes Ceremony at the Maryland State Police headquarters in Pikesville. The governor was joined by current and retired state troopers, and surviving family members of the fallen heroes.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we come together to honor the faithfulness and the loyalty of all of the brave, proud members of the thin blue line who run toward danger and adversity when others run away,” said Hogan. “As we honor the lives and the legacies of our fallen MSP heroes, it is with the knowledge that they are part of a fellowship of heroes who are walking among us and protecting us each and every day.”

The ceremony honored 43 state troopers and one deputy state fire marshal who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as two troopers drafted into military service during World War II who were killed in action, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Earlier this week, the governor proclaimed May 11-17 as National Police Week, which was first established 60 years ago by President John F. Kennedy. National Police Week includes Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, which honors all fallen officers and their families.

More than 15,000 police officers currently work to protect communities around Maryland. Nationally, more than 600 officers lost their lives in the line of duty last year, including four officers who served the State of Maryland, according to the news release. The names of fallen officers are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is escorted by troopers carrying a wreath in memory of Maryland State Police officers who died in the line of duty, during a fallen heroes ceremony in Pikesville, May 12, 2022. (Courtesy Office of the Governor)