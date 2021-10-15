‘A great privilege’: Mount de Sales Academy alumna soars into space with famed ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner

From left, the crew of the Blue Origin New Shepard, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries walk across the landing pad near Van Horn, Texas, after flying to space on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. William Shatner, the actor who played Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," told Jeff Bezos his visit to the edge of space in the Blue Origin rocket was the most profound experience he could imagine. (LM Otero/AP)