Driver of motorbike, 19, dies Sunday after collision in Dundalk days before

Matthew Vandergriff, 19, was pronounced dead Sunday after being in a collision while riding a motorbike in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said Wednesday.

According to the news release Wednesday, around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a collision on German Hill Road near Merritt Boulevard in Precinct 12-Dundalk.

When the Baltimore County crash team arrived, they determined the collision occurred when an eastbound motorbike collided with a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, making a left turn into a shopping center.

Vandergriff, the driver of the motorbike, was transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead on Nov. 12, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said in the news release.