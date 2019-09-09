Baltimore County Police identify man shot in Milford Mill

Baltimore County Police Department officials on Monday identified the victim of a weekend shooting death in Milford Mill as Jeborha Lamar Kelly, 31, of the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore.
Police said Saturday afternoon that the man had died of “an apparent gunshot wound” after he was discovered shortly after 4:22 a.m. in the unit block of Church Lane in Milford Mill. Police found Kelly on the side of the road after a passerby called to say that a man was lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said it is “totally unknown” what might have transpired leading up to the shooting.
“There’s no indication in any direction,” Peach said.
