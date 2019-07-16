Man arrested in Middle River shooting that injured one Monday night

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting late Monday night in Middle River, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.
Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Kingston Road around 11 p.m. Monday night, where they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The injury was “life-threatening” but the man is expected to survive his wounds, police said in a press release.
A suspect has been taken into custody; his name is being withheld until formal charges are filed, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect are acquainted and have had an ongoing personal dispute that culminated in the shooting last night,” the release said.
An investigation is ongoing.