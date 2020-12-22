Baltimore County seeks state designation for massive redevelopment of former Martin Aircraft plant in Middle River

Baltimore County is seeking a state designation to support the mixed-use project at the former Martin Aircraft plant that one county council member said could be a “game changer” for Middle River and the eastern part of the county.
On Monday, the council voted to endorse transit-oriented development designation, which is reserved for projects within a half mile of a transit station, and that include residential, office and retail space in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.
If approved by the state, the designation will open up funding streams and planning resources for the planned Aviation Station project, which would include an indoor sports facility, Tru by Hilton hotel, apartment and retail space the intersection of White Marsh and Eastern boulevards near the MARC commuter train station.
Currently, the county’s only transit-oriented development is Metro Centre in Owings Mills, with more than a million square feet of office space, shops and mixed-income apartments built in a suburban area near bus lines, the Owings Mills Metro station and Interstate 795.
County Council chairwoman Cathy Bevins, whose district includes Middle River, wants to see the momentum that propelled the Metro Centre replicated at the former Martin Aircraft plant, a sprawling 1.9 million-square-foot structure originally built in 1929 and operated by the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company, which once employed as many as 53,000 during World War II.
The now-vacant factories, completed in 1941, are “a blight to the community” despite various plans to revitalize the area over the last decade, Bevins said. Previous proposals included a Super Walmart, an indoor sport and fitness facility, a music venue and a mixed-use project that languished after the federal government sold the property in 2007 for $37.5 million to Middle River Station Development LLC.
Revitalization efforts piqued again in 2019 after Baltimore-based real estate developer Blue Ocean bought the property for an undisclosed amount with plans to build Aviation Station.
The concept is to build out a “family activity center” expected to open late next year, said Sandy Marenberg, director of land development for Blue Ocean Realty.
Declining to offer more detail on prospective tenants, Marenberg said that Blue Ocean had already executed a lease with a gas station chain, and that letters of intent had been received from coffee, donut and burger chains.
The sports complex, dubbed SPIRE East, will include space for volleyball, rope-climbing, basketball, soccer, ice hockey and rock climbing, Marenberg said.
The SPIRE Institute, based in Geneva, Ohio, was purchased by Owings Mills-based investment firm Axxella last year, which is partnering with Ocean Blue to build out the sports complex.
Prior to the pandemic, Marenberg said there also had been negotiations to bring a locally-established brewery to the property. But many local businesses that had once expressed an interest in leasing space have, amid the pandemic, “gone into survival mode,” so retail growth may be slow, he said.
Blue Ocean is refining a concept site plan for mixed-use development at the property that was already approved by the county, Marenberg said, meaning that community input meetings are not required to be held on the project as it moves forward.
The property was designated last year as an Opportunity Zone, a federal designation that gives developments a break on capital gains taxes for new investment in such zones, and also sits in a Baltimore County Enterprise Zone.
John Olszewski Sr., a former county councilman who is the father of County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., lobbied the General Assembly on Blue Ocean Realty’s behalf this year to approve a tax break for the project. While experts said the arrangement doesn’t appear to violate any ethics laws or restrictions on lobbying, they did note that it is unusual to have close relatives working as a lobbyist and a top politician.
Previous redevelopment plans had been made difficult by the property’s status on the Maryland Register of Historic Places, which significantly limits the type of construction permitted because the factory’s structure cannot be completely overhauled, Bevins said.
“It’s such a unique spot,” Bevins said, noting its proximity to the water, the MARC train station and the joint civil-military Martin State Airport.
Its redevelopment “would not only be a game changer for Middle River, but something for all of eastern Baltimore County,” she said.
In a news release, Olszewski, Jr. said the project will create jobs and bolster new business as part of “smart, thoughtful growth that brings new opportunities to our communities that maximize access to transit while minimizing the impact on the environment.”
Bevins envisions a commercial destination that remains true to its history. Current plans include a new space for the small Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum, now housed within Martin State Airport, to continue showcasing the story of Glenn L. Martin, whose aircraft manufacturing company played an integral role supplying the military during World War II.
“At one point, everybody’s grandfather or uncle worked at [the aircraft manufacturer],” Bevins said. The company founded communities such as Aero Acres and Stansbury Estates to house its workers as they produced Navy seaplanes and B-26 bombers.
“It was a real job generator, just like [General Motors] and Sparrows Point,” she said.
Latest Baltimore County
Councilman Todd Crandell, whose district abuts Bevins’, thanked the chairwoman for her advocacy to move development forward and offer “a ray of hope to what was kind of a wasteland there at the end of Eastern Boulevard.”