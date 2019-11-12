A 67-year-old man died Tuesday after injuries sustained in a house fire in Middle River, fire officials said in a news release.
Forest Richard Brady was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel after being removed from the single-story home in the unit block of Contact Court, where he lived.
Fire officials were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. for call of a house fire with a rescue. They found a single-story building with “heavy fire and smoke.”
Firefighters located Brady inside the home in the living room, which is where Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators determined the fire started.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, which was under control by 12:56 p.m. Officials said they did not find working smoke alarms inside the home.
