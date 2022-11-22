Maryland State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-95 in White Marsh

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday on Interstate 95 in White Marsh.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to I-95 south around 7:20 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on the roadway.

After preliminary investigation, police determined that a tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-95. The driver, identified as Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, of New York, was attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting that driver’s tractor-trailer and truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line, striking the tractor-trailer and Thomas. Police said Thomas was wearing a fluorescent jacket.

Thomas was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

I-95 south was partially closed for about three hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.