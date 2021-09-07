The Maryland State Fair to host an extra event this week for those who missed the “12 Best Days of Summer”

The Maryland State Fair has announced an additional weekend of events starting Thursday through Saturday touted as “An Affair After the Fair” at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
This follows after Maryland State Fair returned after a year’s absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fair ran from Aug. 26 ending on Monday.
The event will feature midway style attractions, kiddie rides, games and food at 2200 York Road facility from 5 p.m. to close.
In addition, Saturday will feature the 4-H Dog Show from 12-3 p.m. and a “Muscle Cars Under the Stars” Car Show from 5-9 p.m. There will be no livestock for the three-day event and buildings will be closed.
Admission is free, and ride-all-ride wristbands can be purchased for $30. Parking is $10 on the fairgrounds, and free parking can be found at Deereco Road Park & Ride on a first-come first-served basis, according to a news release.
For more information on hours, prices and other details on this event, visit www.marylandstatefair.com.