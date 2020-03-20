Police searching for woman accused of stabbing her mother-in-law to death in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police on Friday announced they were searching for Indra Teresa Bailey, 62, who is accused of stabbing her mother-in-law to death early in March.
Police said they did not have information on the circumstances of the crime that could be publicly released, and that they did not have an indication as to where Indra Bailey might be, though she is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue, with Maryland tags 8CK0522, police said.
Indra Bailey is accused of killing her mother-in-law, Evelyn Bailey, who was found dead by a caregiver around 8:30 a.m. March 4.