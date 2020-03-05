96-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Lochearn, police say

The medical examiner ruled that the 96-year-old woman who was found dead in Lochearn on Wednesday morning was the victim of homicide by “sharp force trauma,” Baltimore County police said Thursday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said “sharp force trauma” means the victim was stabbed. Peach said there was no obvious indication what sort of weapon was used to cause the trauma. She did not immediately know whether there was one wound or multiple wounds.
Evelyn Bailey, of the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road, was found dead when a caregiver went to the woman’s home, police said.
Peach said the circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated.