96-year-old woman found dead in Lochearn; Baltimore County police investigating

Baltimore County police are actively investigating after a 96-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Lochearn area Wednesday morning.
A caregiver went to the woman’s home, in the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road, around 8:30 a.m. The caregiver found the woman, identified as Evelyn Bailey, suffering “from trauma to the upper body,” police said.
Police said detectives are waiting for the results of an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police said Wednesday afternoon they could not yet disclose more details about the case, describing it as “ongoing” and “active.” Police said they would provide more information when it can be released.