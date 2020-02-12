Lidl to open third Baltimore County location in Reisterstown

German grocer Lidl is due to open a third Baltimore County location in the expanding Reisterstown Shopping Center, Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka announced on Facebook.
The discount chain opened its first Baltimore County locations in Catonsville and Perry Hall in January, and plans to open its first Baltimore location in the redeveloped Northwood Plaza Shopping Center. It also plans to open a store in the Mall of Columbia in spring 2021 in the former Sears space.
In Reisterstown, Lidl will fill a vacancy as efforts get underway to expand the shopping center, expected to finish in spring 2021. Four other tenants — Chipotle, Mattress Warehouse, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Starbucks — will set up shop in a new 10,200-square foot building that will start construction this spring.
Neither Lidl nor Greenberg Gibbons, which runs the shopping center on Reisterstown Road near east Cherry Hill Road, have announced a contract. A representative from Greenberg Gibbons did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
“Lidl will fill an empty space, employ residents and provide a much-needed grocery store in the heart of Reisterstown,” Patoka wrote.
The international brand, whose U.S. headquarters is based in Arlington, Virginia, operates over 85 U.S. stores along the east coast and began a rapid expansion into the U.S. market in 2017. In May 2019, Lidl announced it would open 25 new east coast stores by spring 2020.
The grocer operates 11,000 stores in 32 countries, according to a news release, and plans to open its first Baltimore location in a 30,000-square-foot space at the redeveloped Northwood Plaza Shopping Center. Its regional headquarters and distribution center are located in Perryville in Cecil County.
The center’s existing businesses include a Big Lots, Chick-fil-A, Planet Fitness, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree and Walgreens.