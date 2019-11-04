All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will collect new, unwrapped toys from Nov. 4 through Dec. 6, to donate to community-based nonprofits around Baltimore County.
Each of the library’s 19 branches has selected a local organization to donate the toys to, said library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano. The donations will be sent to the nonprofits on Dec. 9, so they can be distributed to families in time for the upcoming holidays.
Donation bins will be conspicuously displayed at library locations around the county. Palmisano said she did not know offhand how many toys have been collected in the past, but that “the public is very generous.”
In a statement, library director Paula Miller said, “It’s exciting to assist in providing children with something special and new for the holidays.”
The list of which charity library branches are supporting is as follows:
Arbutus: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots via American Legion Dewey Lowman Post 109
Catonsville: Catonsville Emergency Assistance
Cockeysville: Prologue Inc.
Essex: St. John’s Lutheran Church
Hereford: Hereford Community Food Bank
Lansdowne: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots via American Legion Dewey Lowman Post 109
Loch Raven: Turnaround Inc.
North Point: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County
Owings Mills: Community Crisis Center Inc.
Parkville: House of Ruth Maryland
Perry Hall: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County
Pikesville: Judy Center (affiliated with Campfield Early Learning Center)
Randallstown: Night of Peace Family Shelter Inc.
Reisterstown: Sarah’s Hope at Hannah More
Rosedale: Eastern Family Shelter
Sollers Point: Breakfast with Santa Toy Drive via the Turner Station Recreation Council
Towson: Prologue Inc.
White Marsh: Eastern Family Resource Center
Latest Baltimore County
Woodlawn: Night of Peace Family Shelter Inc.