All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will collect new, unwrapped toys from Nov. 4 through Dec. 6, to donate to community-based nonprofits around Baltimore County.

Each of the library’s 19 branches has selected a local organization to donate the toys to, said library spokeswoman Erica Palmisano. The donations will be sent to the nonprofits on Dec. 9, so they can be distributed to families in time for the upcoming holidays.

Donation bins will be conspicuously displayed at library locations around the county. Palmisano said she did not know offhand how many toys have been collected in the past, but that “the public is very generous.”

In a statement, library director Paula Miller said, “It’s exciting to assist in providing children with something special and new for the holidays.”

The list of which charity library branches are supporting is as follows:

Arbutus: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots via American Legion Dewey Lowman Post 109

Catonsville: Catonsville Emergency Assistance

Cockeysville: Prologue Inc.

Essex: St. John’s Lutheran Church

Hereford: Hereford Community Food Bank

Lansdowne: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots via American Legion Dewey Lowman Post 109

Loch Raven: Turnaround Inc.

North Point: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County

Owings Mills: Community Crisis Center Inc.

Parkville: House of Ruth Maryland

Perry Hall: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County

Pikesville: Judy Center (affiliated with Campfield Early Learning Center)

Randallstown: Night of Peace Family Shelter Inc.

Reisterstown: Sarah’s Hope at Hannah More

Rosedale: Eastern Family Shelter

Sollers Point: Breakfast with Santa Toy Drive via the Turner Station Recreation Council

Towson: Prologue Inc.

White Marsh: Eastern Family Resource Center

Woodlawn: Night of Peace Family Shelter Inc.

