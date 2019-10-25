Baltimore County police on Friday identified the man who was found dead in Lansdowne over the weekend as Dupree Rashard Williams, 29, of Glen Burnie.
Police said they were able to identify Williams, who had no identification on him when found, through a latent print examination. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a homicide by a gunshot wound, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.
Police said the body was discovered just after 10 a.m. Saturday when a passerby found it in a town home community in the 4000 block of Twin Circle Way in Lansdowne.
Twelve years ago in Annapolis, Williams surrendered himself to police and confessed to a fatal shooting. According to online court records, Williams, then 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. All but seven years and six months of his sentence was suspended, however.
The court also ordered Williams to finish his GED, get psychological counseling and complete 500 hours of community service if not employed full time.
Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating the circumstances of Williams’ death. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020; callers can remain anonymous.