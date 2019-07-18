Lansdowne home explosion caused by bathtub finishing work

An explosion and house fire in Lansdowne that left one man with severe burns was caused when chemicals used in a bathtub refinishing project ignited, investigators said Thursday.
Around noon Tuesday, fire officials were dispatched to the 4200 block of Twin Circle Way, in an apartment complex, for a report of a house explosion and fire. The fire was extinguished by about 12:30 p.m.
One man, who officials have not identified, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview with serious burn injuries. Officials said Thursday the man, a 29-year-old maintenance worker at the complex, remains hospitalized.
Officials said Thursday there were “multiple” possible sources of ignition in the bathroom where the work was being done, and did not disclose the specific chemical or chemicals that ignited.
A family of four living inside the apartment unit was able to evacuate.
The unit where the fire started was heavily damaged; walls appeared either blown out or knocked down by the fire department on both sides of the unit Tuesday. Officials said three other units were damaged as well.
Officials from BGE were on scene Tuesday to make sure there were no issues with gas lines. A company spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that investigators found no gas-related problems.