Musicians rehearsing at Lansdowne church robbed at gunpoint

Five musicians rehearsing at Lansdowne Alliance Church Monday night were robbed at gunpoint, Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Thursday morning.
Police got the call for the robbery just after 10 p.m. Monday night, Vinson said. A woman who left the main worship area of the church to go to the bathroom was approached by a man wielding a gun while she was in the lobby.
The man threatened the woman and demanded everything she had on her. The man followed the woman back into the main worship area, demanded items from four other adult victims, and then forced all five into a closet, Vinson said.
Police do not have a substantial description of the suspect, who fled the church, Vinson said.
“This is very unusual, that a suspect would come into a church and rob the victims inside of a church,” Vinson said, adding that it was an “active investigation” and police would not confirm whether there was security footage or other evidence being used to investigate.
A phone call to Lansdowne Alliance Church, located in the 2200 block of Lansdowne Road, was not immediately returned. The church’s social media accounts do not appear to make any mention of the robbery.
This story may be updated.