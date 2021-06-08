xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Lansdowne Class of 2021 Graduation | PHOTOS

Graduate Mary Courtney poses for a selfie with teacher Shayna Clevenger after the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne Class of 2021 Graduation | PHOTOS

By
Jun 08, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pictures from the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Keyon Jefferson is seen wearing his graduate cap following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Keyon Jefferson is seen wearing his graduate cap following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Graduate Alyssa Green embraces her mother Brandi Green following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Graduate Alyssa Green embraces her mother Brandi Green following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Graduate Mary Courtney poses for a selfie with teacher Shayna Clevenger after the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Graduate Mary Courtney poses for a selfie with teacher Shayna Clevenger after the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Krushnangi Das speaks to her classmates during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Krushnangi Das speaks to her classmates during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Kimberly Courtney bumps elbows with Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams after accepting her diploma during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Kimberly Courtney bumps elbows with Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams after accepting her diploma during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams applauds members of the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams applauds members of the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Hung Khawm Huai applauds as the names of her classmates are read to accept their diploma during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Hung Khawm Huai applauds as the names of her classmates are read to accept their diploma during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Graduates exit the arena floor at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Graduates exit the arena floor at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Members of the Class of 2021 pause for the national anthem during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Members of the Class of 2021 pause for the national anthem during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Valedictorian Brenda Romero gives her address during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Valedictorian Brenda Romero gives her address during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Ava Starkey leads her classmates in the turning of their tassels during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ava Starkey leads her classmates in the turning of their tassels during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Jacob Bentley accepts his diploma from principal Ken Miller during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Jacob Bentley accepts his diploma from principal Ken Miller during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Christian Clanton, right, embraces Makayla Harrison as they meet at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Christian Clanton, right, embraces Makayla Harrison as they meet at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Alexia Brendel gives opening remakrs during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Alexia Brendel gives opening remakrs during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Karli Custer leads her classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Karli Custer leads her classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Principal Ken Miller prepares for the presentation of diplomas during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Principal Ken Miller prepares for the presentation of diplomas during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Lissa Ferreira Mischiatti accepts her diploma from principal Ken Miller during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Lissa Ferreira Mischiatti accepts her diploma from principal Ken Miller during the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lansdowne High Graduation
Jason Barrera poses for a selfie with his parents David and Sayra following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Jason Barrera poses for a selfie with his parents David and Sayra following the graduation ceremony for Lansdowne High School's Class of 2021 at SECU Arena in Towson on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement