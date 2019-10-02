SL: I didn’t go into community work, or seek elected office, because I was thinking about today. It’s really about how we’re going to leave this place in a better circumstance than we found it. If we don’t act today, [the younger generations] will feel it in 30 years. So we have an obligation to you and to others to act now. We’re not going to be able to reverse all the problems that we’ve created. But we have to undertake it, we have to be smarter about it. We just have to look forward.