Koons Kia of Owings Mills to return more than $1M to consumers for ‘improper’ charges

The Koons Kia of Owings Mills dealership must pay back money to consumers for hidden fees and “improper freight charges,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

Koons of Reisterstown Road Inc., located at 9610 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, settled with the Consumer Protection Division to return more than $1 million, according to a news release Tuesday from Frosh’s office.

Advertisement

Koons Kia “charged consumers hidden fees not included in its advertised prices” and collected “freight charges” even though the cost of shipping vehicles was already included in the advertised price, the release states.

“Car dealers must honor the price they advertise for their vehicles,” Attorney General Frosh said. “I am glad that Maryland consumers will receive refunds for the fees that they paid above the advertised price.”

Advertisement

interactive_content

The settlement prohibits Koons Kia from charging car purchasers fees, other than taxes or title fees, if the fees were not included in the advertised prices for vehicles.

The dealership must also stop charging consumers for shipping if such freight charges were already included in the advertised prices for vehicles, according to the release.

Koons Kia agreed to pay the division $100,000 for costs incurred in the investigation. Koons Kia couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Consumers who are owed refunds under the settlement will be contacted directly by the Consumer Protection Division and don’t need to do anything, according to Frosh’s office.

Consumers who experience problems with their automobile purchase, or any other consumer transaction, may contact the Attorney General’s Office at 410-528-8662 or 888-743-0023. They may also email consumer@oag.state.md.us or file a complaint online at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov.