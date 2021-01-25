The power of play: With costumes and crafts, Baltimore County parents find ways to keep kids engaged

Erica Palmisano sits with her daughter, Juliet. Erica, a Lutherville resident who during the switch to virtual learning developed her own way to keep her kids, Juliet and Alexander (fifth and third graders), engaged in their school work: through her character Ms. Permisano, the principal of the fictional Gray Cat Elementary School (named for the kitten they got last year). Ms. Permisano keeps her kids in line by threatening to make an appearance in their virtual classes if they misbehave. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)