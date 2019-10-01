Baltimore County Police on Tuesday released the 911 calls and the names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who police said stabbed four people with a hunting knife and beat another in Hunt Valley over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as Jamaal R. Taylor, 31, of the 6000 block of Amberwood Road.
The two are Officer Wise, a 4-year veteran assigned to the Cockeysville Precinct and Officer Brocato, a 13-year veteran assigned to the Community Resources and Wellness Section. Part of the department’s contract agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4, the police union, states that the department will only release last names to the media.
Officials also released about 45 minutes-worth of 911 calls about the Saturday incident. Several callers described seeing a man in a black mask holding a knife and chasing people.
“Please hurry, please hurry,” one caller said to a 911 operator.
Another caller described sitting at a table with friends near a Noodles & Company when the man ran up to the group.
“My friend looked down and his arm was cut and he’s bleeding," she said. The caller later said her injured friend was struggling to stay conscious.
Another caller spoke frantically with an operator as she and several employees at the Hunt Valley Wine and Spirits hid in a back room and barricaded the door.
The two officers fired their weapons at Taylor as he walked toward occupied vehicles with a knife in hand.
Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave. Wise has no prior police-involved shootings, officials said.
Brocato was involved in a similar incident in 2010, during which 45-year-old Henry Francis Harris Jr. reportedly chased and assaulted people in the parking lot of a Food Lion at a Randallstown shopping center.
Brocato was the first to arrive on the scene. Harris opened the officer’s cruiser door, grabbed his service weapon, placed it to Brocato’s head and pulled the trigger.
Brocato was “able to eject the magazine and fire the round that was in the chamber prior to Harris gaining control of the gun,” police said at the time. Harris was shot after he pointed the gun at a second officer.
In a written statement, Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said Tuesday that Brocato and Wise “used the force that they believed necessary, under the circumstances, to protect the citizens of Baltimore County.”
"Any loss of life is unfortunate and tragic, and we recognize the trauma associated with this situation,” Hyatt said.
This story will be updated.