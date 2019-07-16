Worker suffers severe burns after explosion in Baltimore County

A maintenance worker was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview with severe burns after a reported explosion at a house Tuesday in southwest Baltimore County.
The 29-year-old male was working in the home at the time of the incident, said Nick Tyson, a fire specialist with Baltimore County Fire Department. He was initially taken to the burn unit as a priority 1 patient, but was upgraded to priority 2, according to the Baltimore County Emergency Management.
There were no other injuries reported from the fire in the 4200 block of Twin Circle Way in the Highland Village apartment complex. A family of four escaped unharmed, Tyson said.
A call for a house explosion came in at 12:02 p.m. Fire officials said the were investigating whether the fire was caused by a gas explosion, however a BGE spokeswoman said that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Tasha Jamerson said BGE crews came to the site at the request of the fire department and found “no gas-related issues,” within the home that caught fire and in surrounding homes.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but Tyson said “it did cause significant damage."
Baltimore County officials said three units suffered “less severe” damage.
