A hate crime trial in Baltimore County initially scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until January, according to online court records.
Brandon Troy Higgs, 25, of Reisterstown, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault and related firearms charges. Higgs is also accused of attacking two men because of their race, a hate crime in Maryland.
His trial, originally scheduled for Oct. 8, was postponed because an attorney for Higgs needed more time to consult with one of their expert witnesses, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.
Shellenberger said the postponement was “not unusual.”
James Crawford, the attorney listed for Higgs in online court records, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Court records indicate that two construction workers, both adult black men, were laying concrete on a driveway on Dec. 20, 2018, when a dog belonging to Higgs walked through the wet concrete. Afterward, Higgs approached the construction workers, calling one “boy” and telling the two to “go back to Africa,” court records said.
Higgs went inside but returned minutes later, accosted both men and allegedly pushed one of them, according to court documents. The alleged victim pushed Higgs back, documents state, at which point Higgs went to return to his house.
At that point, Higgs pulled out a gun and allegedly pointed it at the man who had pushed him.
In an interview with police listed in court records, Higgs said he was pushed by one of the men and was punched in the back of the head when he walked away, and only then did he draw his gun.
Court records indicate the gun fired while the three men were struggling, hitting one of the men in the leg. Eventually, the two men wrested the gun from Higgs, who did not have a concealed carry permit, and restrained him until police arrived, court documents said.