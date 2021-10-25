Harford County man facing charges of internet child pornography crimes, police say

A Harford County man has been arrested and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography, police say.
Robert Jackson Wyatt Jr., 52, of Fallston, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police.
The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation in Aug. 2021 into the possession and distribution of child pornography online and that investigation led them to Wyatt’s residence in Harford County, according to the news release.
Last Thursday morning, the Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence.
Authorities said a preliminary forensic review of Wyatt’s electronic devices revealed “multiple” child pornography files. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. No attorney was listing for Wyatt in Maryland’s electronic court system.