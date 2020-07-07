Woman in critical condition, firefighter injured after fire tears through Halethorpe home

A woman is in critical condition and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire engulfed a Halethorpe home overnight.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday that firefighters had rescued a woman from a “heavy fire” at a residence in the 3400 block of Hopkins Road.
The woman was critically injured, the department wrote, and a firefighter responding to the scene was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said the woman remained in critical condition and that the firefighter was released from the hospital sometime before 7 a.m. Three other residents at the scene were evaluated for injuries, but not taken to the hospital, the department wrote.
The department did not say what is believed to have caused the fire.