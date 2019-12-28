But questions were raised about Dr. Hairston’s management of the system. He was viewed by many teachers and administrators as a complex figure who provided a steady hand but didn’t take criticism well. By 2011, some parents, lawmakers and county residents were angry about the lack of preparation to deal with overcrowding at elementary schools along the York Road corridor and protested a rule that kept school buildings from being used as often by the public. And Dr. Hairston was twice summoned to Annapolis by lawmakers, who in one instance had received a deluge of letters from teachers and constituents angry about several issues.