Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe set to host Oktoberfest celebration starting Thursday

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will kick off its third annual Oktoberfest celebration in Halethorpe Thursday.
“Every year that we’ve done it, it’s blown us away how popular it’s been,” Guinness Open Gate Brewery National Ambassador Ryan Wagner said.
Located at the Open Gate Brewery, at 50001 Washington Blvd., the event will present traditional German-style beer, food and live entertainment in a two-weekend celebration starting Thursday and running through Sunday, and then again Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
Beginning Thursday, guests can partake in a special Oktoberfest menu at the brewery, featuring traditional German-inspired food items such as Bavarian pretzels, fried cheese, knackwurst, weisswurst, beer bratwurst, pork schnitzel sandwich.
The brewing team will tap five Oktoberfest-themed beers which include Festbier, Schwarzbier, Helles Lager, Berliner Weiss, and Hefeweizen, according to a news release.
“The beers that we brew are absolutely phenomenal for Oktoberfest and it’s become a huge one for us that we always look forward to,” Wagner said.
Beer steins are available for purchase and the price includes your first choice of beer for $16. Future refills of Baltimore Blonde, El Dorado Amber Ale, Festbier and Hefeweizen are $5 and refills of Helles Lager, Berliner Weiss and Schwarzbier are $6.
Live performances will take place each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, during the two-week celebration, according to a news release.
The celebration will present German Oompah Band and Heidi Und Heimat Echo Band to perform each Friday and Saturday.
The bands will perform on Friday and Oct. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Edelweiss band will showcase renditions of classic Bavarian music on Sundays, performing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Oct. 3.
“We try to give people as much of a broad representation of who we are and who we want to feel welcome here as we possibly can so that includes the music, the food, the beers, the flavors that we create — every aspect of our business has to be as diverse as the crowd we bring,” Wagner said.
Guests are required to practice social distancing and wear masks on the property when not seated at a table, according to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery website. Guests are also encouraged to remain at their tables with their group and utilize the mobile ordering system. However, beer and food can be ordered directly from the outdoor bar with lines that encourages physical distancing.
Guests are encouraged to take alternative forms of transportation to ensure they have a safe way to get home. Cars parked overnight will not be towed, but the brewery hopes guests will pick up their vehicles in a timely fashion the following day, according to the Open Gate Brewery’s website.