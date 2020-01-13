A Georgia man who was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Towson died from his injuries Sunday, police said.
Thomas Charles Gluick, 62, died from his injuries Sunday morning, Baltimore County police wrote in a news release.
Gluick was struck around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve while he was crossing the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, police say.
A truck driven by an unknown man made a left turn from Fairmount Avenue and struck Gluick, police wrote. He was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries about two weeks later.
According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Gluick was an assistant chemistry professor at Georgia Gwinnett College who had stopped in Maryland on his way home to the Atlanta-metro area.
Gluick’s biography page at Georgia Gwinnett says he worked with “Dr. David Draper at Johns Hopkins University starting as a post doctoral fellow and leaving as research scientist.”
According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Gluick regained consciousness before his death, at one point speaking in a video about his injuries.
Police wrote that the truck is a Dodge Ram pickup truck made from 2013 to 2020. The department has not identified the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.