Giant to open at former Shoppers location in Parkville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Giant Food will take over the Shoppers supermarket location at Perring Plaza on East Joppa Road in Parkville.

Federal Realty Investment Trust, which owns the shopping center, said this week that Giant Food plans to fully renovate the 55,000-square-foot space. The store will open next year.

Advertisement

“We are fortunate to have an established relationship with Giant Food,” Lance Billingsley, senior vice president of anchor leasing with Federal, said in a statement. “With deep roots in our community, we look forward to adding Giant to a terrific mix of tenants at the recently renovated Perring Plaza.”

The shopping center has been renovated in the past year. Renovations included a refresh of the facade, an updated streetscape, and the addition of a common seating area and gathering place.

Advertisement

Among the tenants are Mama Lucia’s, Crazy Crab Shack, Micro Center, Home Depot and JOANN Fabrics & Crafts, among others.

“Perring Plaza offers easy access and great visibility along the Baltimore Beltway,” said Federal in a news release.

United Natural Foods Inc., the parent company of Shoppers supermarket, announced that it will be closing its Parkville store on July 15.

“Unfortunately, the landlord of the shopping center where the store is located is choosing to offer the space to a different tenant,” UNFI spokesperson Jeff Swanson said in a statement after the May 1 announcement.

The new store will be Giant’s second in Parkville. Giant also has a store at the Parkville Shopping Center on Harford Road, near the Baltimore City line.

“Giant Food has been a part of the Baltimore community for nearly 70 years, and we look forward to increasing our presence by adding this new store at Perring Plaza,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. “We look forward to sharing more about our plans to serve the community with a new state-of-the-art store as we get closer to our completed renovations.”