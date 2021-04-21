Free tree giveaway for Baltimore County residents set for Arbor Day weekend

The Department of Environment Protection and Sustainability is hosting a free tree giveaway on Arbor Day weekend, in honor of Baltimore County residents planting more than 11,000 trees from last fall through this spring.
The giveaway is available to Baltimore County residents only, and will take place at the Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park, located on 1114 Shawan Road in Cockeysville.
Time slots will be limited due to social distancing guidelines, requesting participants to pick up their trees on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The county is offering the following species: Sycamore, Black Gum, Canadian Serviceberry, Northern Red Oak, Pin Oak, Eastern Redbud, Red Maple and White Oak.
Each tree will need about 20 to 30 feet of space, according to the county’s website. Also, residents who plant trees themselves are invited to record the tree locations on the county’s “Environmental Reporter Web Application,” an online tool tracking environmental data, including locations where people plant trees or install rain barrels.
The celebration comes after County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Monday that more than 215 property owners exceeded his goal of planting 5,000 new trees before Earth Day 2021.
“Our residents and property owners stepped up in a big way to plant 11,000 trees, which will remove more than a half-million pounds of greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere every single year,” Olszewski said in a statement.