Ring in the new: Baltimore County prepares for first day of school

AC: I’m really big on metacognition, thinking about thinking. So really working on those skills, making sure kids think about why they’re doing things. If you don’t understand why you’re doing something, you know, the passion and the urgency is just not there. So the ‘why’ is really what we want to focus on — why we’re here, why we do what we do. And we’re going to look at our data, we’re going to have a very honest look about, you know, where we are and how we get where we want to be.