Man dies in Baltimore County crash; police say car was stolen

Baltimore County Police say a man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Baltimore City.
The department wrote in a news release that an unidentified man was driving a Honda Accord in the area of Falls Road near Padonia Road in Sparks around 7 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole.
The man was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, police said. Investigators believe he was not wearing a seat belt and was speeding.
Police wrote that the man was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Accord was reported stolen out of Baltimore City on Sunday morning, the department wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.