A Rosedale man died on Christmas Eve in Baltimore County after he crashed his motorcycle in Nottingham.
Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the on-ramp of White Marsh Boulevard from the northbound lane of Belair Road at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash.
Upon arriving, the officers found that a motorcyclist lost control of his 2018 Triumph, struck a curb and was thrown off his vehicle.
The man, Anthony John-Ryan Heilker, 27, of Rosedale, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police are still investigating the cause, the department wrote.