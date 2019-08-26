3-year-old dies after being struck crossing Liberty Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County police say

A toddler who was struck trying to cross Liberty Road in Randallstown Sunday afternoon has died, police said.
Three-year-old Esther Ogunfuye, of Milford Mill, died at the hospital around 10:40 a.m. Monday morning, Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for a crash on Liberty Road near Wilmar Avenue in Randallstown. Police determined that the 3-year-old, who was alone at the time, was attempting to cross Liberty Road when she was hit by an SUV that was traveling east.
Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of how Esther came to be alone and went to cross the street by herself.
The driver remained at the scene and Esther was transported to a local hospital.
Vinson said the driver would only be identified if investigators decided to bring charges against him or her.
Baltimore County Police crash team officers are continuing to investigate, police said. Vinson said there was no “standard timeline” for how long a crash investigation like this might take.