Two charged in Baltimore County robbery, extortion case

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in Baltimore County after robbing a local business owner at gunpoint and attempting to extort $30,000, police officials said Wednesday.
Anthony Smith, 31, of Philadelphia, and Dana Jackson, 22, who has no fixed address, were arrested last week and are both charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft. Smith is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, illegal possession of a handgun, and extortion.
The two were arrested after taking a “bait package” that was left by police following Smith’s demand of $30,000 from a local business owner, police said.
In the early morning hours of July 14, Smith pointed a gun and ordered a victim into his home and demanded cash before ransacking his home. Police are not disclosing the location of the home or the name of the business the victim operates citing security concerns, officials said.
Inside the victim’s home, Smith was on the phone with Jackson, police said. Smith repeatedly struck the victim in the face, “causing serious facial injuries,” police said. Before leaving the home, Smith demanded information on the victim’s business partner, and threatened to kill the victim if he called police.
Smith left the home, and the victim called his business partner to warn him and then call police, police said.
Smith later left a “threatening note” at the business partner’s house, demanding the business partner leave $30,000 at “a designated location."
Police left a bait package at the location and then arrested Smith and Jackson during a traffic stop July 16. After the arrested and during the execution of a search of the vehicle, police found the bait package and a loaded handgun.
Smith and Jackson are being held without bail. They did not have attorneys listed in online court records.
Jackson has a trial scheduled for Aug. 16. Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for that same day.