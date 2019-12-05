An 18-year-old is in “grave condition” after a shooting in Essex Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police officials said Thursday.
Police responded to the 200 block of Back River Neck Road in Essex just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police said, for a report of shots fired. They found Tyron Deandre Davis, of the 900 block of Lowe Road in Middle River, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.
Davis was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said police do not believe this was a random shooting.
It is the second shooting in as many days on Back River Neck Road. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old was shot in the 100 block of Back River Neck Road and sought treatment at a local hospital. Police said the 17-year-old is expected to survive his injuries.
Vinson said police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected, but at this time, he has no reason to believe they are.
Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives are investigating the case. Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020.
