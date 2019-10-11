Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old man as a homicide after he died earlier this week following an assault in September.
William David Johnson Jr., who had no fixed address, was found unconscious in the 500 block of Eastern Blvd. in Essex just after 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Police said he had been struck repeatedly with a blunt object.
Johnson was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where he remained until he died Sunday. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide from multiple head injuries with complications.
Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said that Johnson had regained consciousness but that his conditioned worsened over time in the hospital. She called his injuries “severe.”
Peach said police did not have information regarding the circumstances leading up to the attack.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.