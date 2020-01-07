Two children, a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old, have died after a pedestrian crash in Essex Monday afternoon, Baltimore County Police officials said Tuesday morning.
A 9-year-old and a 30-year-old woman remain in hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Tuesday.
Police got a call at 4:10 p.m. Monday for a car crash involving pedestrians at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Orville Road, police said Monday. Three children and one adult were transported to local hospitals as priority 1 patients.
