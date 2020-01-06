Four pedestrians, one adult and three children, are being transported with serious injuries after a crash in Essex, the Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed Monday evening.
Baltimore County Fire officials on Monday confirmed one child was being transported to Medstar Franklin Square, one child and the adult were being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview, and one child was being transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital. They are all being transported as priority 1 patients.
Police got a call at 4:10 p.m. for a car accident involving pedestrians at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Orville Road, police said.
This story may be updated.