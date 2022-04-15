Six-year-old’s Easter egg hunt fundraiser helps Alzheimer’s Association, brings joy to Baltimore, Harford county kids

Six-year-old Bradley Snyder of Middle River looks for a good spot to hide candy-filled eggs at a home in Abingdon on Friday, April 15, 2022. Bradley and his mother Melissa Snyder family delivered egg hunts to area residences as part of a fundraising effort for The Longest Day, which raises funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Six-year-old kindergartner Bradley Snyder of Middle River is the Easter Bunny’s assistant.

Wearing bunny ears, Bradley hops along beside his mom, Melissa, as he hides brightly colored plastic Easter eggs on the lawns of customers.

“I like to hide the eggs and let people find them because it lets them have fun and makes them happy,” Bradley said. “And it makes money for the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The “Egg My Yard” service is a fundraiser for The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association activity which encourages people to be creative in raising funds for the organization. Bradley is holding his Easter egg hunt delivery service in memory of his late great-grandparents, John Vaeth and Donna Albas, who both had Alzheimer’s disease.

Bradley Snyder is held by his great-grandmother, Donna Albas, who passed away from Alzheimer's in 2016. Bradley is doing an Easter egg hunt delivery service to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. (Courtesy Melissa and Erik Snyder/Alzheimer's Association)

Bradley Snyder plays with his great-grandfather, John Vaeth, who passed away from Alzheimer's in 2017. Bradley is doing the Easter egg hunt delivery service fundraiser in his memory. (Courtesy Melissa and Erik Snyder/Alzheimer's Association)

While watching his mom’s involvement with the Alzheimer’s Association, were she manages the Greater Maryland Chapter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bradley said he wanted to do something to help. So Melissa came up with the “Egg My Yard” fundraiser and posted it on social media, with a goal of raising $700.

As of Friday, Bradley had raised $1,255. Some people have made donations without having an egg hunt, according to Renee Johnson with the Baltimore Alzheimer’s Association.

In the past week, Bradley has delivered — and hid — two dozen candy-filled eggs to each family who gave a donation of $25 or more. And he has delivered eggs to X families as of Friday.

Each child also received a letter from his boss, the Easter Bunny.

“I was super happy when I saw the eggs were there,” said 8-year-old Theodore Lambright of Towson when the Snyders made his delivery on the morning of Saturday, April 9.

“We love the experience,” said Theodore’s dad, Nick Lambright. “It was a great way to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Bradley hops down the sidewalk as he and his mother Melissa arrive to hide Easter Eggs at Theodore's house. Six-year-old Bradley Snyder is delivering 2-dozen candy-filled eggs for an egg hunt to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day in Rodgers Forge / Towson. Both his great grandparents died from Alzheimer's disease. So far he has raised $640 of his goal of $700. Bradley will make 16 such deliveries before Easter during Spring Break. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Shields family of Abingdon was among seven Easter egg hunt deliveries Bradley and his mom made Friday.

For Cameron, 7, Scotland, 3, and Drew, 8 months, the egg hunt is a surprise. They were at their grandmother’s house before returning home after the eggs were hidden.

“They are going to be super excited,” said dad Justin Shields. “Scottie and Cameron will be looking everywhere.”