Victim of fatal Baltimore County shooting identified as 30-year-old Dundalk woman

Baltimore County Police on Monday identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Dundalk as Melissa Lynn West, 30, of the 500 block of Fairview Ave.
The woman’s body was found the near road in the 500 block of Fairview Ave. around 6:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area on Saturday, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said. West was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Peach said she did not have any details about the shooting or the investigation she could share, and asked the public for assistance.
“We know ... that something occurred outside,” Peach said. “We suspect that there were probably passers by who may have seen something, and they just don’t realize they have a critical detail.”
Anyone with information, or anyone who thinks they may have seen or heard something, is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.