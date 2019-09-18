Essex man charged with attempted murder following Dundalk road rage incident that turned violent

An Essex man was charged Wednesday with several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, after a road rage incident in Dundalk in which he is accused of assaulting three men with a utility knife, police said.
Cristian Isaac Cardona Mejia, 24, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and use of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. He currently is being held without bail in Baltimore County but has a bail review hearing scheduled for today. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police allege that Cardona Mejia, who was driving a Toyota pickup truck Monday night in Dundalk, confronted three men after a “road rage incident” involving a Toyota Corolla that began on Eastern Boulevard. Police did not specify details of the incident.
The drivers reached the intersection of North Point Road and Merritt Boulevard and started arguing, police said. Cardona Mejia allegedly pulled out a utility knife and started cutting the other men and also injured himself, police said. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.
This story may be updated.