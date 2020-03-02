xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore County Police charge 27-year-old man with killing rapper Dee Dave

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Mar 02, 2020 5:04 PM
David King Jr., aka Dee Dave, was killed in a shooting in Essex early on Jan. 24. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Holgate Drive for a shooting at 5:11 a.m., police said.
Baltimore County Police on Monday announced charges were filed against a 27-year-old in the January death of David Leroy King Jr., a rapper also known as Dee Dave.

Calvin Krasheen Fogg, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and first degree attempted murder. Fogg is held without bail in Baltimore County. He was charged on Feb. 22, and ordered held without bond on Feb. 24, according to online court records.

Dee Dave was found dead shortly after a double shooting around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, in Essex on Jan. 24. He was found with another man who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A viewing and vigil for Dee Dave drew several dozen attendees in early February. He was killed just hours after performing a show in East Baltimore and just before he was scheduled to on a flight to Atlanta for what his father had said could have been his "big break.”

This story may be updated.

