Baltimore man sentenced to federal prison for two armed carjackings and armed robbery in Baltimore City and County

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison for armed carjackings in Randallstown and Baltimore, and an armed robbery in Dundalk.

On Dec. 16, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, of Baltimore to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, a news release from the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to his guilty plea, in the early morning of Feb. 3, 2021, Murphy approached a victim at a Randallstown gas station and asked for a ride to his mother’s house. The victim agreed to give Murphy a ride and followed Murphy’s directions, purportedly to his mother’s house.

During the drive, Murphy told the victim to go to a specific intersection and when they arrived there, Murphy pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim and ordered the victim out of the car. Murphy also ordered the victim to empty his pockets and surrender his valuables, including a smartphone. The victim complied and Murphy fled in the car.

Hours later, police located the stolen car on Brune Street in Baltimore and found a CashApp card with Murphy’s username in the car and a latent fingerprint belonging to Murphy in the car’s center console. Additionally, a search of the car’s telematics system revealed that Murphy connected a cell phone to the system.

Then, on Feb. 10, 2021, Murphy approached a second victim sitting in his car in the 2900 block of Stranden Road in Baltimore, pointed a gun at the victim and ordered the victim to get out of the car and lay on the ground, according to his plea agreement. The victim complied and Murphy fled in the car, which contained the victim’s cell phone and other valuables.

Later that day, Murphy attempted to rob a convenience store in Dundalk, the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office said in the news release. During the robbery attempt, Murphy pointed his gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The store clerk told Murphy to “come get the money” and that he also had a gun, the news release said. Murphy ran to the front of the store, again pointing the gun in the direction of the store clerk, and fled in the vehicle that he had carjacked in Baltimore earlier that day. He did not take any money from the convenience store.

That same day, police spotted Murphy driving the stolen car and pursued him, the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office said. Murphy eventually stopped the vehicle and attempted to run, but was apprehended by officers.

Maryland State’s Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore Police Department for their work in the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul A. Riley, who prosecuted the case.