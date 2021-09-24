xml:space="preserve">
New crosswalk coming on Bellona Avenue in Towson to enhance traffic safety

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 24, 2021 12:14 PM
A rendering of new crosswalk and refuge island along Bellona Avenue and Gaywood Road. (Courtesy photo/Baltimore County Government)
A rendering of new crosswalk and refuge island along Bellona Avenue and Gaywood Road. (Courtesy photo/Baltimore County Government)

Baltimore County will be constructing a crosswalk and refuge island along Bellona Avenue and Gaywood Road in Towson, said Baltimore County Councilman David Marks.

Speeding is one of the top complaints in the area, according to Marks, who represents Towson. The crosswalk should help with traffic calming, he said.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year, costing about $10,000, he said.

“Many thanks to the Department of Public Works for its assistance, and to the residents of Gaywood who gathered support for this initiative,” Marks said.

