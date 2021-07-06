Crews to implement 24/7 total road closure and detour on Dulaney Valley Road starting July 12

The State Highway Administration is scheduled to work 24/7 for three weeks beginning next week on Dulaney Valley Road. The work is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, July 12.
Due to the narrow width of the road, the SHA anticipates a total road closure and detour between north of the Timonium Road intersection and south of the Old Bosley Road intersection.
The roadway will be closed to all vehicles, including bicycles. An official through traffic detour route will be posted for motorists and bicyclists traveling between Jacksonville and Towson using Interstate 695, at York Road (Route 45) and Paper Mill Road (Route145), according to a news release.
During the construction work through traffic is prohibited, only providing local access from Dulaney Valley Road to the Stella Maris community driveway and private residences on Surrey Road.
Dulaney Valley Road will reopen on or about Aug. 2, weather permitting.
Crews may need additional work times and temporary daytime lane closures in the weeks before and after the three-week detour, to safely prepare and dismantle the construction work zone, according to the SHA.